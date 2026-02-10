Poland risks a rating downgrade if debt isn't stabilised, Fitch says
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 10, 20263 min read
Last updated: February 10, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 10, 20263 min read
Last updated: February 10, 2026
Fitch warns Poland of a potential rating downgrade if debt isn't stabilized, with political challenges complicating fiscal policy.
WARSAW, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Poland's public finances will be under close scrutiny through the run-up to its next election due in late-2027, with a Fitch Ratings analyst saying debt levels were not seen stabilising for the first time since ratings for the country began.
Poland's credit ratings have risen steadily - with only one brief downtick in 2016 - since 1995, when agencies began appraising the creditworthiness of the ex-communist country, now the European Union's largest economy outside the euro zone.
But in September Fitch lowered its "A-" credit rating outlook to "negative" from "stable" over a sharp rise in borrowing driven by a surge in defence spending on top of rising social outlays and debt servicing costs.
It noted that Poland's polarised political landscape could complicate deficit cuts.
The rating agency typically keeps a country on a non-stable outlook for a one- to two-year period, rarely changing its rating after just six months or longer than two years, Milan Trajkovic, Fitch Ratings lead analyst for Poland, told Reuters on Friday.
Fitch is scheduled to announce its next rating decision on February 27.
PUBLIC FINANCES IN FOCUS
Fitch assumes Poland's deficit, seen at around 7% of output in 2025, will remain largely unchanged this year and possibly register as the EU's highest, and may fall below 6% only in 2028, Trajkovic said during an interview.
"For the first time we don't see Polish debt stabilising in the medium term," he said, adding that according to analysts this would require the deficit shrinking to around 3% or less.
When asked about what could cause Fitch to lower Poland's rating, which is nonetheless supported by its strong economic growth and the inflow of billions of euros of EU funding, Trajkovic said public finances were the focus.
"When it comes to the potential downgrade, it is actually very, very simple," he said. "A downgrade could occur if the rating committee concludes that Poland is failing to stabilise general government debt in the medium term."
He said the agency's baseline scenario assumes the Polish government will implement its medium-term fiscal structural plan to the letter.
The EU council-approved plan requires Poland to cut annual growth of its net expenditures from 6.3% in 2025 to 3.5% in 2028.
"The second assumption is that there will be no fiscal slippages," Trajkovic said. "So no more deconsolidation measures, no more fiscal loosening measures. And then third, that (economic) growth will more or less perform as projected," Trajkovic said.
(Reporting by Karol Badohal; Editing by Gergely Szakacs and Aidan Lewis)
A credit rating is an assessment of the creditworthiness of a borrower, indicating the likelihood of default on debt obligations. It helps investors gauge the risk associated with lending to that borrower.
Debt sustainability refers to a country's ability to manage its debt without requiring debt relief or accumulating further debt. It involves maintaining fiscal balance and ensuring that debt levels remain manageable.
Explore more articles in the Finance category