Poland preparing $56 million aid package for Ukraine, says Tusk
Posted on February 5, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 5, 2026
KYIV, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Poland is preparing a new 200 million zloty ($55.91 million) aid package for Ukraine mainly made up of armoured equipment, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday during a visit to Kyiv.
He said that Poland could give Ukraine MiG-29 fighter jets at any time, but that Volodymyr Zelenskiy had told him Kyiv may need other air-defence equipment as a higher priority, and that he would discuss this with Polish officials and get back to the Ukrainian president about it on Monday.
($1 = 3.5771 zlotys)
(Reporting by Max Hunder in Kyiv, Barbara Erling in Warsaw, Writing by Alan Charlish)
