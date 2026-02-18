Poland issues European arrest warrant for former deputy minister granted asylum in Hungary
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 18, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 18, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 18, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 18, 2026
Poland has issued an arrest warrant for ex-minister Marcin Romanowski, granted asylum in Hungary, amid political tensions over EU funds.
WARSAW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Poland has issued a European Arrest Warrant for former deputy justice minister Marcin Romanowski who was granted asylum in Hungary, as Warsaw pursues PiS-era officials accused of abusing public funds, a PAP news report said, citing a Warsaw court press office.
In 2024, Hungary angered Poland by granting asylum to Romanowski, a member of the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party cabinet accused of misusing public funds.
Hungary's self-styled "illiberal" Prime Minister Viktor Orban was an ally of Poland's PiS, with both countries having EU funds frozen over rule-of-law concerns. The funds for Warsaw were released after Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's pro-European coalition came to power in December 2023.
Tusk has been very critical of Orban, particularly of his position on the war in Ukraine and policies Poland considers to be pro-Russian. He has also vowed to bring PiS figures accused of wrongdoing to justice.
Budapest also granted asylum to former justice minister Zbigniew Ziobro, the most high-profile figure targeted by prosecutors, who faces 26 charges including abuse of power and leading an organised criminal group.
Ziobro and Romanowski say they are victims of a political witch hunt. Hungary has also repeatedly accused the pro-EU government that replaced PiS in Poland of persecuting its political foes.
Tusk's government dismisses accusations it is persecuting political opponents, saying it is upholding the rule of law.
(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
The main topic is Poland issuing a European arrest warrant for Marcin Romanowski, who was granted asylum in Hungary.
Hungary granted asylum to Romanowski, a PiS party member, amid accusations of misusing public funds.
The arrest warrant has heightened tensions between Poland and Hungary, with accusations of political persecution.
Explore more articles in the Finance category