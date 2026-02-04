Pandora sees 2026 organic revenue growth at -1% to 2%

Pandora's Revenue Growth Outlook for 2026

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora said on Wednesday it sees full-year organic revenue growth between -1% to 2%, adding that the macroeconomic environment is not supportive of growth.

Macroeconomic Challenges

Pandora, which sells silver charm bracelets starting at $70, as well as lab-grown diamond jewellery made at its own factories in Thailand, expects an adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin between 21% and 22% for 2026.

Impact on Consumer Spending

"The macroeconomic outlook for 2026 and the general consumer environment is associated with elevated uncertainty," the group said in a statement.

Fourth-Quarter Performance

The company, which is facing pressure from lower-income consumers cutting back on spending, U.S. tariffs and a jump in silver prices last year, reported fourth-quarter organic sales growth at 4%, down from 11% a year earlier.

