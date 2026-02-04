Pandora sees 2026 organic revenue growth at -1% to 2%
Posted on February 4, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 4, 2026
Pandora forecasts 2026 organic revenue growth between -1% and 2%, citing macroeconomic challenges. The company anticipates an EBIT margin of 21% to 22% amid consumer spending cuts.
Feb 4 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora said on Wednesday it sees full-year organic revenue growth between -1% to 2%, adding that the macroeconomic environment is not supportive of growth.
Pandora, which sells silver charm bracelets starting at $70, as well as lab-grown diamond jewellery made at its own factories in Thailand, expects an adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin between 21% and 22% for 2026.
"The macroeconomic outlook for 2026 and the general consumer environment is associated with elevated uncertainty," the group said in a statement.
The company, which is facing pressure from lower-income consumers cutting back on spending, U.S. tariffs and a jump in silver prices last year, reported fourth-quarter organic sales growth at 4%, down from 11% a year earlier.
Organic revenue growth refers to the increase in a company's sales generated from its existing operations, excluding any revenue from acquisitions or mergers.
The adjusted EBIT margin is a profitability measure that reflects a company's earnings before interest and taxes, adjusted for non-recurring items, expressed as a percentage of total revenue.
Macroeconomic challenges are broad economic factors that can impact the performance of businesses and economies, such as inflation, unemployment rates, and changes in consumer spending.
Sales growth is the increase in sales revenue over a specific period, typically expressed as a percentage, indicating how well a company is performing in generating sales.
