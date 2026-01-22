Young People Offered 'Buy One, Get One Free' Tickets for Milan Olympics

Ticket Offers for the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics

MILAN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - People aged 26 and under are being offered a "two for the price of one" deal on tickets for the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, organisers said on Thursday.

Details of the Ticket Offer

The offer applies to the cheapest category of tickets for the February 6 ceremony in Milan's San Siro stadium, which normally cost 260 euros ($305) each.

Performers at the Opening Ceremony

U.S. singer Mariah Carey and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli are among the stars who will perform at the opening.

Olympics Schedule and Ticket Sales

The most expensive tickets for the ceremony cost 2,026 euros.

The Games, co-hosted by Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo in the Dolomites, run from February 6-22.

More than one million tickets have been sold so far out of a total of around 1.5 million available for the Olympics, and the Paralympics, which follow in March, local organisers said, adding the figure was in line with their expectations.

($1 = 0.8551 euros)

(Reporting by Keith Weir and Elvira PollinaWriting by Keith WeirEditing by Toby Davis)