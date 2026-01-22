Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
MILAN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - People aged 26 and under are being offered a "two for the price of one" deal on tickets for the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, organisers said on Thursday.
The offer applies to the cheapest category of tickets for the February 6 ceremony in Milan's San Siro stadium, which normally cost 260 euros ($305) each.
U.S. singer Mariah Carey and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli are among the stars who will perform at the opening.
The most expensive tickets for the ceremony cost 2,026 euros.
The Games, co-hosted by Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo in the Dolomites, run from February 6-22.
More than one million tickets have been sold so far out of a total of around 1.5 million available for the Olympics, and the Paralympics, which follow in March, local organisers said, adding the figure was in line with their expectations.
($1 = 0.8551 euros)
The Milano Cortina Winter Olympics is a major international multi-sport event scheduled to take place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from February 6 to February 22, 2026.
The opening ceremony marks the official start of the Olympics, featuring performances, speeches, and the parade of athletes, showcasing the host country's culture and spirit.
Tickets for the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics range from 260 euros for the cheapest category to 2,026 euros for the most expensive tickets.
