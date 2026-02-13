Norway's Elkem splits from China's Bluestar with $1 billion Silicones deal
Posted on February 13, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 13, 2026
Elkem sells its Silicones division to Bluestar for $1 billion, simplifying its business and focusing on growth. Bluestar cancels its shares in Elkem.
OSLO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Norway's Elkem said on Friday it has agreed to sell the majority of its Silicones division to its biggest owner, China's Bluestar, and that the Chinese company would cease to be a shareholder in the Norwegian group following the transaction.
In return for taking over the Silicones unit, Bluestar will cancel all its 338.3 million shares in Elkem, corresponding to 52.9% of the group's capital, valued at 9.77 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.02 billion) at Wednesday's closing share price.
"By divesting the majority of the Silicones division, we are simplifying our business, sharpening our strategic focus and allocating capital where we see strong long-term growth opportunities," Elkem CEO Helge Aasen said in a statement.
Following the transaction, Elkem plans to raise 1.5 billion crowns from other shareholders, it said.
($1 = 9.5639 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Rasmussen)
