JSW Employees Approve Suspension of Benefits Amid Restructuring Plan

JSW's Restructuring and Employee Vote

WARSAW, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Employees of Polish state-controlled coal miner JSW backed an agreement between trade unions and the company to suspend some worker benefits as part of a restructuring plan, JSW said on Friday.

Details of the Agreement

The agreement, which would suspend the payment of some annual bonuses for 2025 and 2026, is part of JSW's efforts to obtain up to 2.9 billion zlotys ($815.75 million) in financing by the end of March, needed to keep the struggling miner afloat.

Company's Financial Challenges

JSW said in a statement that in a referendum, more than 97% of employees voted for the deal. It called the decision "fundamental" for its future and the protection of jobs.

Impact on Jobs and Future Plans

The company's management has also requested a pay cut, while the state assets ministry will seek a shareholder vote to reduce the pay of the supervisory board.

The European Union's largest producer of coking coal has been under pressure amid weak demand, competition from cheaper imports and high operational costs.

The state-controlled company has already slashed investments and spent almost its entire rainy day fund, which has shrunk from nearly 5 billion zlotys at the end of 2022 to around 100 million zlotys in October. It booked a loss of 2.9 billion zlotys in the first three quarters of last year.

JSW's broader cost-cutting plan aims to sell non-core assets and merge mines to improve efficiency.

Negotiations over the agreement lasted for months, complicated by a fragmented structure of employee representation, which counts some 80 trade unions.

($1 = 3.5550 zlotys)

(Reporting by Marek Strzelecki and Alicja Surdy, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)