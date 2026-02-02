Norwegian Police Detain Crown Princess's Son Amid New Allegations

Overview of Recent Allegations

OSLO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Norwegian police said on Monday they have detained the eldest son of Norway's crown princess over fresh criminal allegations against him ahead of a separate trial this week in which he faces multiple charges of rape and other crimes.

Details of the Detention

Police in a statement said Marius Borg Hoiby, 29, son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and stepson to Crown Prince Haakon, was apprehended on Sunday on suspicion of causing bodily harm, wielding a knife and violating a restraining order.

Ongoing Legal Proceedings

Following the latest accusations, police said they would seek permission from a judge to keep Hoiby in their custody for the next four weeks.

Previous Charges and Admissions

He has so far been at large awaiting the trial, which begins on Tuesday, on four counts of rape as well as domestic violence, assault and drug possession, among other crimes, one of several cases that have shaken the Norwegian monarchy.

He could face new charges from the latest allegations on top of the 38 counts he currently faces. His lawyer declined to comment on the new accusations presented on Monday.

Hoiby does not admit criminal guilt for the charges of rape and domestic violence, but has admitted to some lesser crimes and plans to give a detailed explanation of this in court, his lawyer has previously said. His trial is due to last until March 19.

The case against Hoiby began in 2024 when police named him as a suspect of physical assault against a woman with whom he had been in a relationship.

Hoiby, in a statement to the media at the time, admitted to causing bodily harm to the woman while he was under the influence of cocaine and alcohol and to damaging her apartment. Hoiby said he regretted his acts.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik;Editing by Alison Williams)