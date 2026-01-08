Kim Jong Un Commits Unwavering Support for Putin in Recent Letter

Kim Jong Un's Commitment to Putin

SEOUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a letter that he will support Putin's policies unconditionally and permanently, North Korean state media KCNA said on Friday.

Details of the Letter

"I will unconditionally respect and unconditionally support all your policies and decisions and I have a willingness to be always with you for the sake of you and your Russia," Kim said in a letter to Putin, KCNA reported.

Implications for International Relations

"This choice will be constant and permanent."

Kim's letter was a reply to a letter Putin sent earlier, KCNA said.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Chris Reese)