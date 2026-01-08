Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 8, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 8, 2026
SEOUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a letter that he will support Putin's policies unconditionally and permanently, North Korean state media KCNA said on Friday.
"I will unconditionally respect and unconditionally support all your policies and decisions and I have a willingness to be always with you for the sake of you and your Russia," Kim said in a letter to Putin, KCNA reported.
"This choice will be constant and permanent."
Kim's letter was a reply to a letter Putin sent earlier, KCNA said.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Chris Reese)
A central bank is a financial institution that manages a country's currency, money supply, and interest rates. It oversees the banking system and implements monetary policy.
Inflation is the rate at which the general level of prices for goods and services rises, eroding purchasing power. It is typically measured annually.
Foreign currency refers to any currency that is not the domestic currency of a particular country. It is used in international trade and investment.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category