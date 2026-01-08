Russian Missile Strike Targets Infrastructure in Lviv Region

Overview of the Missile Strike

Jan 9 (Reuters) - A Russian attack struck an infrastructure target in western Ukraine's Lviv region, officials in the region said early on Friday.

Details from Local Officials

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi and regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi, writing on Telegram, gave no details on the strike and did not say what weapons had been deployed.

Missile Specifications and Threats

Sadovyi said it was for Ukraine's military to determine if the weapon deployed by Russian forces was an Oreshnik missile.

Expert Analysis and Reactions

Kozytskyi said experts were examining the area where the strike occurred.

Russia fired an Oreshnik missile against the Ukrainian city of Dnipro for the first time in November 2024.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the Oreshnik's destructive power is comparable to that of a nuclear weapon, even when fitted with a conventional warhead.

Ukraine's Air Force warned of the threat of missiles being fired from a Russian testing ground in Kapustin Yar, where the Oreshnik is based in southeastern Russia. Oreshnik missiles have also been based in Russia's ally, Belarus.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Chris Reese and Tom Hogue)