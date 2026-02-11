Nobel committee calls on Iran to free Peace Prize laureate Mohammadi
The Nobel Committee urges Iran to free Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi, highlighting human rights concerns.
OSLO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Norwegian Nobel Committee said on Wednesday that it had called on Iran to immediately free activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi from prison.
