Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 24, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 24, 2026
Kyiv faces a heating crisis after a Russian attack left nearly 6,000 buildings without heat in freezing temperatures. Mayor Klitschko addresses the issue.
KYIV, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Nearly 6,000 buildings in Ukraine's capital city Kyiv were left without heat after an overnight Russian attack, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
The temperature in Kyiv was at minus 12 degrees Celsius (10.4 degrees Fahrenheit) on Saturday morning.
(Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Tom Hogue)
