NATO's Rutte to meet Zelenskiy in Kyiv, FT says
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
NATO's Mark Rutte visits Kyiv to meet Zelenskiy amid tensions following Russian attacks. The meeting underscores NATO's diplomatic efforts in Ukraine.
Feb 3 (Reuters) - NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has arrived in Kyiv and will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a Financial Times correspondent said in a post on X.
Rutte's reported visit comes after Russia attacked Ukraine with 450 drones and over 60 missiles overnight.
Russia and Ukraine said last week they halted strikes on each other's energy infrastructure, but disagreed on the timeframe for the truce.
(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sharon Singleton)
