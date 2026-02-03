Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
NATO has initiated planning for an Arctic Sentry mission to enhance vigilance in the Arctic region, confirmed by SHAPE's spokesperson.
BERLIN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - NATO has started the military planning for an Arctic Sentry mission, a spokesperson for the alliance's military headquarters SHAPE said on Tuesday.
"Planning is underway for a NATO enhanced vigilance activity, named Arctic Sentry," Colonel Martin L. O'Donnell, spokesperson for the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, said, confirming a report by German magazine Spiegel.
He refused to provide additional details as planning had only just begun.
(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)
NATO, or the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, is a military alliance established in 1949 for mutual defense against aggression. It consists of 30 member countries from North America and Europe.
Military planning involves the process of preparing for military operations, including strategy development, resource allocation, and coordination among different military units and allies.
Enhanced vigilance activity is a military strategy aimed at increasing awareness and readiness in response to potential threats, often involving heightened surveillance and troop readiness.
SHAPE is the headquarters of NATO's Allied Command Operations, responsible for the planning and execution of all NATO operations and missions.
