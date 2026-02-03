Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 2026
Last updated: February 3, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
Putin and Saudi Crown Prince discussed OPEC+ cooperation, focusing on global energy stability and enhancing bilateral relations.
MOSCOW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, saying they had agreed to deepen cooperation in the political, economic, trade and humanitarian spheres.
According to the Kremlin statement, the two leaders also discussed the progress of their joint work within the OPEC+ format and efforts to maintain stability on global energy markets.
Saudi state news agency SPA said the prince and Putin discussed bilateral relations and regional and international developments.
(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy and Menna Alaa El-DinWriting by Maxim RodionovEditing by Andrew Osborn and Peter Graff)
OPEC, or the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, is a group of oil-producing nations that coordinates and unifies petroleum policies among member countries to ensure the stabilization of oil markets.
Energy market stability refers to a condition where energy prices remain relatively constant, ensuring a reliable supply and demand balance, which is crucial for economic growth and investment in energy resources.
Global cooperation involves countries working together to address common challenges and achieve mutual goals, often through international organizations and treaties, focusing on issues like trade, security, and environmental sustainability.
