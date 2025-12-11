Home > Headlines > Swiss Eurovision winner Nemo to send trophy back in protest over Israel's participation
Headlines

Swiss Eurovision winner Nemo to send trophy back in protest over Israel's participation

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 11, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

ZURICH, Dec ‌11 (Reuters) - Swiss Eurovision winner Nemo on Thursday said they were handing back their trophy in ‍the latest ‌protest about Israel's continued participation in the contest over the war in Gaza.

Nemo, the non-binary singer ⁠who won in 2024 with "The Code," a drum-and-bass, ‌opera, rap and rock song, said Israel's continued participation went against the contest's ideals of inclusion and dignity for all people.

The comments are the latest protest against the European Broadcasting Union, the Eurovision Organiser that has seen five ⁠countries pull out after it cleared Israel last week to take part in next year's event in Austria.

"Eurovision says it stands ​for unity, for inclusion, and dignity for all people. And these ‌are the values that make this contest ⁠so meaningful for me," Nemo said in a post on Instagram.

"But Israel's continued participation, during what the U.N.'s Independent International Commission of Inquiry (on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel) ​has concluded to be a genocide, shows there's a clear conflict between those ideals and the decisions the EBU is making."

Israel has repeatedly rejected any accusation of genocide, saying it has respected international law and has a right to defend itself after the cross-border Hamas-led attack from Gaza on ​October 7, ‍2023 that precipitated the war.

Iceland will ​not take part in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, the country's public broadcaster RUV said on Wednesday, joining Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland and Slovenia who have also pulled out, citing Israel's conduct in the war in Gaza.

Nemo said it was clear something was deeply wrong when countries pulled out of the contest, adding they would send their Eurovision trophy back to the EBU's headquarters in Geneva.

"This is not ⁠about individuals or artists. It's about the fact that the contest was repeatedly used to soften the image of a state accused of severe ​wrongdoing, all while the EBU insists that this contest is non-political," Nemo said.

The singer said they had a clear message for the EBU, which organises the contest that reaches around 160 million viewers.

"Live what you claim. If the values we celebrate on stage aren't lived ‌off stage, then even the most beautiful songs become meaningless," Nemo said.

"I'm waiting for the moment those words and actions align. Until then, this trophy is yours."

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Paul Simao)

Related Posts
EU Commission considers second SAFE loans scheme for defence projects, sources say
EU Commission considers second SAFE loans scheme for defence projects, sources say
North Korea's Kim Jong Un lauds sending troops overseas in 2025, KCNA says
North Korea's Kim Jong Un lauds sending troops overseas in 2025, KCNA says
Former Moldovan PM returns to public life as special envoy
Former Moldovan PM returns to public life as special envoy
Italy plans levy on extra-EU parcels, higher taxes on financial transactions
Italy plans levy on extra-EU parcels, higher taxes on financial transactions
White House: Trump is 'sick of meetings' for sake of meeting on Ukraine
White House: Trump is 'sick of meetings' for sake of meeting on Ukraine
'Coalition of the Willing' on Ukraine discussed progress on mobilising frozen Russian assets
'Coalition of the Willing' on Ukraine discussed progress on mobilising frozen Russian assets
Italy has resolved dispute with ECB over gold reserves, Treasury sources say
Italy has resolved dispute with ECB over gold reserves, Treasury sources say
US offers 'free economic zone' in east if Ukraine cedes Donbas, Zelenskiy says
US offers 'free economic zone' in east if Ukraine cedes Donbas, Zelenskiy says
Soccer-Fire that destroyed stand at relegated Haka’s stadium was arson, police say
Soccer-Fire that destroyed stand at relegated Haka’s stadium was arson, police say
Bulgaria faces turmoil after protests topple government on eve of euro entry
Bulgaria faces turmoil after protests topple government on eve of euro entry
Italy awards solar capacity in first 'Not made in China' auction
Italy awards solar capacity in first 'Not made in China' auction
Olympics-IOC wants return of Russian, Belarusian youth athletes to international events
Olympics-IOC wants return of Russian, Belarusian youth athletes to international events
;