UK's CBI bumps up 2026 growth view due to 'temporary' budget boost

Posted on December 12, 2025

By Andy ‌Bruce

MANCHESTER, England, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Confederation of British Industry on Friday ‍bumped ‌up its economic growth forecast for next year, citing a temporary boost to ⁠government spending following the budget, ‌while warning that deep-rooted problems remain.

The business association predicted the economy will grow 1.3% next year, up from its previous forecast of 1.0% in June, bringing the CBI broadly ⁠into line with forecasts from the International Monetary Fund and the OECD.

It raised its forecast ​for this year to 1.4% from 1.2%, reflecting upward ‌revisions to recent official data.

"While it's welcome to ⁠see our growth forecast upgraded for next year, the mood music reads more 'cautious optimism' than 'cause for celebration'," CBI chief economist Louise Hellem said.

Finance minister Rachel Reeves announced a big tax-raising budget ​on November 26 that will take more money from workers, people saving for a pension and investors to give herself greater room to meet her deficit-reduction targets and, to a lesser extent, fund higher welfare spending.

"There ​is nothing ‍that gives a lasting ​impetus to investment and growth," Hellem told reporters about the budget plans. "Overall it was a budget very much focused on stability rather than growth."

The CBI sees consumer prices rising by 2.6% next year, slightly more than the Bank of England forecast last month.

That will leave the central bank with room to ⁠cut interest rates only twice more, with quarter-point moves next week and in early 2026 taking rates down ​to 3.5% from 4%, the CBI said.

"This would leave policy in a modestly restrictive stance, consistent with our view that inflation will remain a little above the Bank's 2% target through 2027," the ‌CBI said.

The latest Reuters poll consensus of economists shows a slightly lower terminal rate of 3.25% for the BoE.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by David Milliken)

