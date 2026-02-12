Movies can change the world, but not politically, says Berlin Film Festival j...

Wim Wenders' Views on Politics and Filmmaking

By Miranda Murray

Criticism of Political Involvement

BERLIN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - German director Wim Wenders said on Thursday filmmakers must stay out of politics and focus on changing how people think, at the start of the Berlin Film Festival.

The Role of Cinema in Society

Considered more politically minded than its counterparts in Venice and Cannes, the festival has been repeatedly criticised by pro-Palestinian activists for not taking an overt stance on Gaza, in contrast to the war in Ukraine and the situation in Iran.

Festival Dynamics and Controversies

Asked for his view on the German government's position on Gaza, Wenders said: "We have to stay out of politics because if we made movies that are dedicatedly political, we enter the field of politics, but we are the counterweight to politics."

Germany's response to the Gaza war has been criticised as overly cautious, mostly owing to an enduring sense of guilt for the Nazi Holocaust.

Speaking to journalists at the festival, where he is head of this year's seven-member international jury, the 80-year-old said: "We have to do the work of people and not the work of politicians."

The livestream of the press conference cut out shortly after the question on Gaza, prompting the journalist who asked it to accuse the festival of censorship.

Organisers issued an apology for what they said were technical problems and said they would make the full recording available online.

STRENGTH OF THE BERLINALE IS ITS BREADTH

Wenders, whose film career spans from "Wings of Desire" four decades ago to 2023's "Perfect Days", said being on the jury in Berlin was a unique experience.

"Because in Berlin, you can be sure you see more facets of the world than in any other festival. And that's the great strength of the Berlinale," said Wenders.

Organisers have repeatedly faced questions on Gaza and calls for a boycott by pro-Palestinian groups. In turn, the closing ceremony in 2024 drew criticism from German politicians after several winners expressed solidarity with the Palestinians and criticised Israel's actions after the October 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"Movies can change the world. Not in a political way. No movie has really changed any politician's idea. But we can change .. the idea that people have of how they should live," the veteran director said.

The festival begins on Thursday evening with the opening film "No Good Men" and culminates with the closing ceremony on February 21, when Wenders and his jury will award the Golden Bear top prize to one of a total of 22 films in competition.

Four members of this year's jury are from Asia: Min Bahadur Bham, who directed the festival's first Nepalese competition film, "Shambhala"; South Korean actor Bae Doona; Indian director, producer and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur; and Hikari, who recently directed Japan-set drama "Rental Family."

U.S. director Reinaldo Marcus Green, whose biographical sports drama "King Richard" earned six Oscar nominations, and renowned Polish producer Ewa Puszczynska, round out the jury.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; editing by Matthias Williams, Alexandra Hudson)