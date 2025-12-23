BELGRADE, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Montenegro on Tuesday revoked its decision to insist on visas for Turkish citizens and reintroduced a visa-free regime but for a shortened duration, citing improved cooperation with Turkish authorities.

Following violence triggered by the stabbing of a Montenegrin man in the capital Podgorica by a group of Turks, Montenegro in October suspended a regime that had allowed visa-free stays of up to 90 days for Turkish nationals.

"The material considered today states that cooperation with the Turkish authorities has been enhanced, alongside the implementation of strengthened security and migration checks," Montenegro's government said in a statement.

"The decision provides for a reduction of the permitted stay from 90 to 30 days, with a note that the visa regime may be reinstated in the event of an assessment of security risks."

The government said that by lifting visas for Turkish nationals it has aligned its policy with that of the European Union that it aims to join.

(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; editing by Barbara Lewis)