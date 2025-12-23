Headlines
UK police drop probe into Bob Vylan comments about Israeli military
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 23, 2025
LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - British police said on Tuesday they would take no further action over comments made about the Israeli military during a performance by punk duo Bob Vylan at the Glastonbury music festival in June.
"We have concluded, after reviewing all the evidence, that it does not meet the criminal threshold outlined by the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) for any person to be prosecuted," Avon and Somerset Police said.
(Reporting by Sam TabahritiEditing by William Schomberg)
