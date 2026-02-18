Miner Eramet plans capital increase, asset sales after dire year
French miner Eramet plans a ~€500m equity raise and may sell assets in 2026 after weak 2025 results and rising debt. The moves follow the ousting of CEO Paulo Castellari and suspension of CFO Abel Martins-Alexandre.
PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - French mining group Eramet will launch a 500 million euro ($590.40 million) capital increase and consider selling stakes in some activities in 2026 after a slump in earnings and a jump in debt last year, it said on Wednesday.
The nickel, manganese and lithium producer unveiled the measures as it also faces a management crisis following the firing of former CEO Paulo Castellari and the suspension of finance chief Abel Martins-Alexandre within a few days earlier this month.
($1 = 0.8469 euros)
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Joe Bavier)
A capital increase is when a company issues new shares to raise money. Proceeds can fund operations, reduce debt, or support investments. Existing shareholders may be offered rights to buy new shares, which dilutes ownership if they do not participate.
A stake sale is the sale of part of a company’s ownership interest in a subsidiary, joint venture, or asset. It can generate cash, reduce exposure to certain activities, and realign the portfolio without selling the entire business.
An earnings slump refers to a significant decline in a company’s profit compared with prior periods. It often results from weaker prices, higher costs, operational issues, or adverse market conditions and can pressure cash flow and leverage ratios.
Net debt measures a company’s total borrowings minus its cash and cash equivalents. It indicates how much debt would remain if available cash were used to repay obligations. Higher net debt can reduce financial flexibility and increase risk.
An exchange rate is the price of one currency expressed in another currency. It determines how much of a foreign currency you receive for a unit of your domestic currency and affects reported revenues, costs, and financial results for international companies.
