BBC to argue Trump failed to show he was defamed in documentary
Posted on February 18, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 18, 2026
The BBC argues Trump hasn’t shown defamation from a 2024 documentary and will seek dismissal in Miami on jurisdiction and merits. The trial is currently set for Feb. 15, 2027 over edits to his Jan. 6 speech. ([pbs.org](https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/bbc-asks-court-to-dismiss-trumps-10b-lawsuit-over-jan-6-speech?utm_source=openai))
By Jonathan Stempel
Feb 18 (Reuters) - Britain's public broadcaster, the BBC, said on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump had failed to establish that it defamed him in a documentary broadcast shortly before he won a second White House term.
In a filing in Miami federal court, the BBC said it intends to argue that Trump's $10 billion lawsuit should be dismissed because he failed to state successful claims for defamation and for a violation of a Florida unfair trade practices law.
The BBC said it also intends to argue that the court lacks jurisdiction to hear Trump's case under Florida law, federal rules governing civil cases, and the U.S. Constitution's "due process" clause. It has apologized to Trump for the edit.
Lawyers for Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The BBC has until March 17 to respond formally to Trump's complaint, which he filed on December 15. A trial is scheduled for February 15, 2027.
Trump accused the BBC of splicing together footage of parts of a speech he gave on January 6, 2021, to make it appear that he had directed supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol later that day, when lawmakers planned to certify Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.
The edit, for the documentary "Trump: A Second Chance?", spliced together a section where Trump said supporters would march on the Capitol with another, recorded nearly an hour later, where he exhorted them to "fight like hell."
Trump, a Republican, is seeking at least $5 billion of damages on each claim against the BBC, which is publicly funded.
Fallout from the documentary, including allegations of bias, led to the resignations of the BBC's top executive and its head of news in November.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
Defamation is a false statement presented as fact that harms a person’s reputation. In civil cases, a plaintiff must typically show publication, falsity, fault, and damages. Public figures usually must also prove actual malice—knowledge of falsity or reckless disregard for the truth.
Jurisdiction is a court’s legal authority to hear a case. It includes subject‑matter jurisdiction over the type of dispute and personal jurisdiction over the parties, often based on where defendants reside, do business, or where relevant conduct occurred.
It’s a request asking the court to end a case at the outset because, even assuming the facts alleged are true, the complaint does not set out a legally sufficient claim for relief under the applicable law.
Unfair trade practices laws prohibit deceptive or unfair business conduct that harms consumers or competitors. Plaintiffs may seek remedies such as damages or injunctions when they allege misleading representations, false advertising, or other unfair methods of competition.
