Hundreds of migrants land in Greece after search operation at sea

ATHENS, ‌Dec 19 (Reuters) - Greece's Coast Guard rescued about 545 migrants ‍from ‌a fishing boat off Europe's southernmost island of Gavdos on ⁠Friday, one of the ‌biggest groups to reach the country in recent months.

The migrants were found during a Greek search operation some 16 nautical ⁠miles (29.6 km) off Gavdos, a Coast Guard statement said. They are all ​well and are being taken to the ‌port of Agia Galini on ⁠the nearby island of Crete, it added.

Greece was on the front line of a 2015-16 migration crisis when ​more than a million people from the Middle East and Africa landed on its shores before moving on to other European countries, mainly Germany.

Flows have ebbed since ​then, ‍but both Crete and ​Gavdos - the two Mediterranean islands nearest to the African coast - have seen a steep rise in migrant boats, mainly from Libya, reaching their shores over the past year and deadly accidents remain common along that route.

Greece, Cyprus, ⁠Spain and Italy will be eligible for help in dealing with migratory pressures under ​a new EU mechanism when the bloc's pact on migration and asylum enters into force in mid-2026.

The centre-right government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has ‌said deportation of rejected asylum seekers will be a priority.

