ECB wage tracker signals gradual normalisation of negotiated wage pressures
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 19, 2025
FRANKFURT, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Euro zone wage growth should gradually slow and normalise next year, the European Central Bank's updated wage tracker showed on Friday, underpinning the bank's projection for inflation to stay around its 2% target for years to come.
The wage tracker, which covers active collective bargaining agreements, points to wage growth with smoothed one-off payments of 3.2% in 2025 and 2.3% in 2026, the ECB said.
With unsmoothed one-off payments, the tracker indicates negotiated wage growth of 3.0% in 2025 and 2.7% in 2026, the ECB said.
