Red Caps Symbolize Danish Resistance Amid Greenland Tensions

Danish Solidarity and the Greenland Standoff

COPENHAGEN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - One Copenhagen clothing store's tongue-in-cheek take on U.S. President Donald Trump's red baseball caps has become an unlikely symbol of Danish solidarity with Greenland, as protests mount over Trump's demands to buy the vast self-governing territory.

The Rise of the Red Caps

The red caps resemble the "Make America Great Again" caps of Trump's supporters but feature slogans like "Make America Go Away" and "Already Great".

Public Response and Protests

Store co-owner Michael said the caps had languished unsold for months before swiftly gaining popularity. "We only made one hundred to begin with," said Michael, who declined to give his surname. "When it went viral it was very, very popular."

Trump's Position on Greenland

Principal owner Jesper Rabe Tonnesen devised one of the caps' slogans, "Nu det NUUK" - a Danish pun that sounds like "Nu det nok," meaning "Now is enough," but substitutes the "nok" with "Nuuk," the capital of Greenland.

"I thought, 'How can you communicate in an easy way while putting your foot down?'," Tonnesen told Reuters, adding that he had distributed 300 caps by cargo bike at a protest held in Copenhagen on Saturday.

Tens of thousands of people rallied in Copenhagen and Nuuk at the weekend chanting "Greenland is not for sale" and marching to U.S. diplomatic posts, many of them wearing the protest caps.

Trump says Greenland is vital to U.S. security because of its strategic location and mineral deposits, and he has not ruled out using force to take control of the island. His threats have triggered a diplomatic crisis between the NATO allies.

"People have an urge to get out there with a message. We've just had enough and we're fed up, sad and tired," Tonnesen said.

(Reporting by Tom Little in Copenhagen, writing by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Hugh Lawson)