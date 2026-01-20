Beckham family feud erupts as Brooklyn rules out reconciliation

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, the oldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, accused his "controlling" parents of trying to ruin his marriage and said he did not want to reconcile with them, laying bare his family feud for the first time in public.

Brooklyn, 26, said his parents had placed "countless lies" in the media to preserve the facade of a perfect family when in fact the family's "Brand Beckham" business always came first.

David Beckham, attending the Davos meeting of global elites on Tuesday, declined to comment to reporters about Brooklyn's allegations.

Reports of tension between Brooklyn and his parents started soon after he wedded actor Nicola Peltz, the daughter of U.S. billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz, in 2022.

Brooklyn said for years he had made "every effort" to keep the matter private, but he now had no choice but to "tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been published".

He said his parents had been "trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding" and had pressurised him to sign away the rights to his name, a step he had refused.

In one of the most damaging accusations, he said his mother, former "Spice Girl" and fashion designer Victoria, had hijacked his first dance with his wife at his wedding.

"She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone," he said on Instagram. "I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life".

Brooklyn's post tossed a grenade into "Brand Beckham", the multi-million-pound family business that traces its origin back to his soccer star father making his debut for Manchester United at the age of 17 in 1992.

David Beckham cemented his position in the British establishment last year when he was awarded a knighthood at the age of 50 for his contribution to sport and charitable causes.

He won six league titles, two FA Cups and the Champions League with the club, before playing for Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain. He also captained England, winning 115 caps.

His 1999 marriage to Victoria Adams, "Posh Spice" in the Spice Girls, united football with pop music to create "Posh and Becks", a celebrity couple rivalled only by Britain's royals in tabloid appeal.

The couple, who have four children -- Brooklyn's younger brothers Romeo and Cruz and sister Harper Seven -- have expanded their brand to encompass sport, fashion, endorsements and media.

Speaking to CNBC at Davos in a general discussion about the risks of social media, David Beckham said he had tried to educate his children about the online world.

"Children are allowed to make mistakes, that's how they learn. So that's what I try to teach my kids," he said. "But you know, you have to sometimes let them make those mistakes as well."

The rift between Brooklyn and his family echoes a split between Britain's Prince Harry and the Royal family, with similar accusations of dysfunctional relationships and anonymous briefings to the press.

Harry said last year he would "love reconciliation" with his family. Brooklyn, however, made clear he was not looking to mend any fences.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," he said in his Instagram post.

He said the anxiety he had suffered all his life had disappeared since stepping away from his family. "I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief," he said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by William Maclean)