Maersk's APM Terminals and Eurogate to invest $1.2 billion in German terminal upgrade
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 13, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 13, 2026
Maersk's APM Terminals and Eurogate are investing €1 billion to modernize the Bremerhaven terminal, enhancing German port capabilities.
HELSINKI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Maersk's APM Terminals and German port group Eurogate will invest 1 billion euros ($1.19 billion) in modernising their container terminal in Germany's Bremerhaven, the companies said on Friday.
($1 = 0.8435 euros)
