German property bank PBB unlikely to meet 2027 targets, it says
Posted on February 13, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 13, 2026
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB), one of Germany's top property financiers, on Friday said that it was unlikely to meet its key financial targets for 2027.
(Reporting by Tom SimsEditing by Linda Pasquini)
