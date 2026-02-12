L'Oreal reports 6% jump in fourth-quarter sales
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 12, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 12, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
L'Oreal's Q4 sales rose 6%, driven by strong demand in Europe and North America, offsetting slow growth in North Asia.
By Dominique Patton
PARIS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - L'Oreal's fourth-quarter sales grew 6%, it said on Thursday, as strong demand for the group's haircare and perfumes in Europe and North America compensated for barely any growth in North Asia.
The Paris-based owner of Maybelline make-up and Kerastase shampoo said sales for the three months to end-December came to 11.3 billion euros ($13.42 billion), up 6% on a like-for-like basis, versus expectations for a 6.3% rise in an analysts consensus compiled by Visible Alpha.
($1 = 0.8422 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Patton;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
Corporate profits refer to the earnings that companies generate after all expenses, taxes, and costs have been deducted from their total revenue. These profits are crucial for business growth and shareholder returns.
Financial management involves planning, organizing, directing, and controlling the financial activities of an organization. It includes managing funds, investments, and financial resources to achieve organizational goals.
Consumer perception refers to the way consumers view and interpret a brand, product, or service based on their experiences, beliefs, and feelings. It significantly influences purchasing decisions and brand loyalty.
Retail trade is the sale of goods and services directly to consumers. It encompasses various businesses, including stores, online shops, and marketplaces, that provide products for personal use.
Financial markets are platforms where buyers and sellers engage in the trading of financial assets, such as stocks, bonds, currencies, and derivatives. They play a vital role in the economy by facilitating capital flow.
Explore more articles in the Finance category