FTSE 100 Reaches Record High as Schroders Surges Following Buyout

FTSE 100 Performance and Market Reactions

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The UK's FTSE 100 touched a fresh peak on Thursday, with money manager Schroders surging more than 30% after a takeover by U.S. firm Nuveen, while data showed Britain's economy barely grew in the final quarter of 2025.

Schroders' Surge and Acquisition Details

Schroders' shares jumped as much as 31% to their highest in more than four years after U.S. asset manager Nuveen agreed to buy the company for 9.9 billion pounds ($13.5 billion) in one of Europe's largest fund management deals.

Impact of Economic Data on Market

It was the top gainer on the blue-chip FTSE 100, which rose to an intraday record before easing slightly. The index was up 0.1% as of 1137 GMT. The FTSE 250 mid-cap index rose 0.2%.

Other Notable Stock Movements

In contrast to the broader gains, Unilever dipped 1.1% after warning that 2026 sales growth would likely hit the bottom of its forecast range after a slowdown in the U.S. and Europe.

British American Tobacco dropped 2.3% after announcing job cuts and full-year results.

Broader macro signals were also in focus as the GDP release showed the economy grew just 0.1% in the fourth quarter, matching the previous quarter's pace and partly reflecting uncertainty in the run-up to finance minister Rachel Reeves' November budget.

Thursday's figures, which showed a sharp downward revision to monthly GDP and a near‑3% drop in business investment driven by volatile transport outlays, underscored why investors see the Bank of England as more likely than not to cut rates again in March.

Among other movers, Morgan Sindall climbed 4.6% to top the mid-cap index after the construction firm forecast 2026 results ahead of estimates as its orderbook rose 17% entering the year.

Shares of pest‑control firm Rentokil Initial fell 4.2% as U.S. peer Rollins missed Wall Street estimates for fourth‑quarter revenue and earnings.

(Reporting by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)