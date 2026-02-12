Howmet forecasts first-quarter profit above estimates on strong aerospace demand
Posted on February 12, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
Howmet Aerospace forecasts Q1 profits above estimates due to strong aerospace demand, with expected earnings per share between $1.09 and $1.11.
Feb 12 (Reuters) - Howmet Aerospace on Thursday forecast first-quarter profit above Wall Street expectations, as the maker of castings and fasteners for aircraft benefitted from strong industry demand for planes and parts.
The producer of parts for planemakers Boeing and Airbus expects first-quarter 2026 adjusted profit to range between $1.09 and $1.11 per share, ahead of analysts' estimate of $1.02, according to data compiled by LSEG.
(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
