London Stocks Gain as Glencore Surges on Merger Talks with Rio

Market Overview and Key Developments

Jan 9 (Reuters) - London stocks edged higher on Friday, rebounding after two sessions of losses, as Glencore provided a boost amid early talks of a merger with Rio Tinto, a move that could potentially create the world's largest mining company.

Glencore and Rio Tinto Merger Discussions

Glencore shares were up 10% and touched their highest since July 2024, while Rio fell 2.2%.

Impact of Energy Stocks on Market

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.4% by 1044 GMT and on track for a second straight weekly gain. The domestically focused mid-cap index added 0.2%, holding near its four-year peak and on pace for fourth straight weekly gain.

Bank of England's New Powers Proposal

Energy stocks also supported gains as oil prices rose for a second day, up more than 1%, with BP and Shell rising about 2.2% each.

Investor Sentiment Ahead of U.S. Jobs Report

Separately, British lawmakers urged giving the Bank of England powers to collect private credit data if its stress test fails to reveal risks in the fast-growing market, with results from the exercise due in 2027.

Among other stocks, Anglo American rose 2.7%, a day after a filing from the European Commission showed that the miner's deal with Canada's Teck Resources is heading for antitrust clearance in Europe.

Sainsbury's, Britain's second-largest supermarket group, reported a rise in underlying sales for the key Christmas quarter, but shares fell 5.3% as weakness in general merchandise offset the gains.

Investors are also waiting for a crucial U.S. jobs report on Friday, which is expected to show a slowdown in job growth in December due to caution among businesses.

(Reporting by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)