Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 9, 2026
Posted on January 9, 2026
By Jarrett Renshaw
Jan 9 (Reuters) - The White House is convening a meeting on Friday with major U.S. and international oil companies to discuss potential investment in Venezuela’s energy sector, as the administration weighs ways to revive crude output in the sanctions-hit country, according to a White House official.
The companies include producers, refiners, traders and oilfield services firms with past or potential exposure to Venezuela. Also attending are Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, the White House official said.
Here is a list of companies expected to attend, according to a White House official.
- Chevron Corp
- Exxon Mobil
- ConocoPhillips
- Continental Resources
- Halliburton
- HKN Inc.
- Valero Energy Corp
- Marathon Petroleum Corp
- Shell
- Trafigura
- Vitol Americas
- Repsol
- Eni
- Aspect Holdings
- Tallgrass Energy
- Raisa Energy
- Hilcorp Energy
(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Nia Williams)
