CAIRO, ‌Dec 13 (Reuters) - Israel issued an evacuation ‍warning for ‌a village in southern Lebanon on Saturday ⁠ahead of what ‌it said was a planned strike against infrastructure of the Hezbollah militant group.

A military spokesperson said ⁠the Israeli military would attack the site in the ​village of Yanouh in southern ‌Lebanon. It would be ⁠the second such attack within days, after Israel hit what it described as Hezbollah ​infrastructure in several areas in southern Lebanon on Tuesday.

Israel and Lebanon have both sent civilian envoys to a military committee ​monitoring ‍their ceasefire, a ​step towards meeting a months-old U.S. demand that they broaden talks in line with President Donald Trump's Middle East peace agenda.

Israel and Lebanon agreed to a U.S.-brokered ceasefire ⁠in 2024, ending more than a year of fighting between Israel ​and Hezbollah that had culminated in Israeli strikes that severely weakened the Iran-backed militant group. Since then, the ‌sides have traded accusations over violations.

