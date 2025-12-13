Israel issues evacuation warning for village in southern Lebanon ahead of strike
Posted on December 13, 2025
CAIRO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Israel issued an evacuation warning for a village in southern Lebanon on Saturday ahead of what it said was a planned strike against infrastructure of the Hezbollah militant group.
A military spokesperson said the Israeli military would attack the site in the village of Yanouh in southern Lebanon. It would be the second such attack within days, after Israel hit what it described as Hezbollah infrastructure in several areas in southern Lebanon on Tuesday.
Israel and Lebanon have both sent civilian envoys to a military committee monitoring their ceasefire, a step towards meeting a months-old U.S. demand that they broaden talks in line with President Donald Trump's Middle East peace agenda.
Israel and Lebanon agreed to a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in 2024, ending more than a year of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah that had culminated in Israeli strikes that severely weakened the Iran-backed militant group. Since then, the sides have traded accusations over violations.
(Reporting by Menna Alaa El-DinEditing by Jan Harvey, Peter Graff)
