Lawsuits filed by victims of spectacular German bank heist

Overview of the Bank Heist

FRANKFURT, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The first lawsuits were filed on Wednesday by victims of a spectacular heist of a German bank in December when burglars used the quiet Christmas period to drill their way into its vault and make off with millions, a lawyer said.

The lawyer, Daniel Kuhlmann, said three cases were lodged in a court in Essen, Germany, holding the bank liable for damages for what he called lax security.

Details of the Incident

Masked thieves last month accessed a branch of a savings bank in the western city of Gelsenkirchen through a parking garage, allowing them to bore into a vault with thousands of safety deposit boxes, police have said.

The episode shocked Germany and made headlines internationally.

Legal Actions Taken

The court in Essen didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bank's Response

The bank, Sparkasse Gelsenkirchen, also didn't immediately respond to a request for comment but has said itself was a victim of the crime and that its premises was "secured in accordance with recognised state-of-the-art technology".

(Reporting by Tom SimsEditing by Madeline Chambers)