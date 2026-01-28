Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 28, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 28, 2026
Budapest's mayor faces charges for organizing a banned Pride march that became a major anti-government protest against PM Viktor Orban.
BUDAPEST, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Hungarian prosecutors brought charges against Budapest's liberal Mayor Gergely Karacsony over his role in arranging an LGBTQ+ rights rally and they were seeking a fine without a trial, prosecutors said in a statement on Wednesday.
Tens of thousands of protesters marched through Budapest on June 28 despite a police ban, turning the Pride march into a mass anti-government demonstration in one of the biggest shows of opposition to nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
(Reporting by Anita Komuves)
A Pride march is a public demonstration held to celebrate LGBTQ+ identities and promote equal rights. It often features parades, speeches, and various events to raise awareness about LGBTQ+ issues.
A prosecutor is a legal representative who brings charges against an individual in a court of law. They are responsible for presenting evidence and arguments to prove the accused's guilt.
A fine is a monetary penalty imposed by a court or legal authority as punishment for an offense. It is often used as a deterrent against unlawful behavior.
An LGBTQ+ rights rally is an event organized to advocate for the rights and acceptance of LGBTQ+ individuals. These rallies aim to raise awareness and promote equality.
A police ban is an official prohibition issued by law enforcement that restricts certain activities, such as public gatherings or protests, often for safety or legal reasons.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category