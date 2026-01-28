Swiss Authorities Investigate Alleged Signature Forgery in Initiatives

Investigation into Signature Collection Practices

ZURICH, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Swiss federal prosecutors and police searched several houses on Tuesday at firms paid to collect signatures for initiatives to change the constitution as part of investigations into suspected forgery, authorities said on Wednesday.

Details of the Allegations

Various people were questioned, the Office of the Attorney General, or OAG, said in a statement, adding that the probes relate to suspected electoral fraud involving about 30,000 signatures flagged as suspicious since 2022.

Challenges in the Investigation

The signatures were gathered for around 20 so-called popular initiatives, the OAG said.

Impact on Swiss Democracy

Such national initiatives, if backed by 100,000 valid signatures within 18 months, are put to public votes under Switzerland's system of direct democracy.

Prosecutors did not say what changes to the Swiss constitution the 20 initiatives were about.

The OAG said investigation are complicated by the fact that signature collectors are not legally required to identify themselves and are often young people living abroad.

(Writing by Dave GrahamEditing by Madeline Chambers)