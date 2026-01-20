Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
Seven members of the Dutch far-right Freedom Party have split from Geert Wilders' faction, citing leadership dissatisfaction.
AMSTERDAM, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Seven members of the Netherlands' far-right Freedom Party led by politician Geert Wilders have split from the party's 26-member faction in parliament and will form their own group, citing dissatisfaction with his leadership, ANP reported on Tuesday, citing Wilders and the lawmakers.
The split is the most serious challenge to Wilders' control over his party since its foundation in 2006.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Sharon Singleton)
