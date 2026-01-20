Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 20, 2026
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The world is experiencing a shift away from rules and international law, French President Emmanuel Macron told the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.
"It's ... a shift towards a world without rules, where international law is trampled underfoot and where the only law that seems to matter is that of the strongest," Macron said, adding that what he called "imperial ambitions" were resurfacing..
(Reporting by Michel Rose and Alessandro Parodi, editing by Richard Lough)
Global governance involves the way international affairs are managed across countries. It includes cooperation among nations to address global issues like trade, security, and environmental concerns.
Imperial ambitions refer to a nation's desire to extend its power and influence over other countries or regions, often through territorial expansion or economic domination.
