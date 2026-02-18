Kremlin says neither China nor Russia have carried out secret nuclear tests
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 18, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 18, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 18, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 18, 2026
The Kremlin denies US claims of secret nuclear tests by Russia and China, amid calls for a new arms control treaty.
MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that neither China nor Russia havecarried out secret nuclear tests, noting Beijing had denied U.S. accusations that it had done so.
The United States this month accused China of conducting a secret nuclear test in 2020 as it called for a new, broader arms control treaty that would bring in China as well as Russia.
"We've heard many references to certain tests. Both the Russian Federation and China have been mentioned in this regard. Neither the Russian Federation nor China has conducted any nuclear tests," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"We also know that these allegations were categorically denied by a representative of the People's Republic of China, so that's the situation," added Peskov.
U.S. President Donald Trump is pressing China to join the U.S. and Russia to negotiate a replacement pact to New START, the last U.S.-Russian nuclear arms control agreement which expired on February 5.
The treaty's expiration has fuelled concerns among some experts that the world is on the verge of an accelerated nuclear arms race, though other arms control experts say such fears are exaggerated.
(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Felix LightEditing by Andrew Osborn)
Economic growth is an increase in the production of goods and services in an economy over time, typically measured by the rise in Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Explore more articles in the Headlines category