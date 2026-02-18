Ukrainian drone attack on Russian village killed a female civilian, local governor says
February 18, 2026
February 18, 2026
A Ukrainian drone strike in Aleynikovo, Russia, killed a woman, highlighting ongoing conflict impacts. Details remain unverified.
MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - A local woman in the Russian border village of Aleynikovo has been killed in a Ukrainian drone strike on the settlement, Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Russia's Bryansk region, said on Wednesday.
Reuters could not independently verify the report and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine.
Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine's Chernihiv and Sumy regions, has come under regular bombardment since Russian troops went into Ukraine in 2022.
