Home > Headlines > European defence group KNDS plans dual listing in 2026
Headlines

European defence group KNDS plans dual listing in 2026

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 17, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

BERLIN, ‌Dec 17 (Reuters) - Franco-German defence group KNDS plans to ‍launch an ‌initial public offering (IPO) in Paris and Frankfurt next year, ⁠subject to market conditions, ‌it said on Wednesday.

The long-expected IPO will support KNDS’s long-term growth strategy, broadening its access to capital markets and enabling ⁠continued investment in industrial capacity, technology and innovation, it said in ​a statement.

Last year, KNDS had sales of ‌3.8 billion euros ($4.45 billion), ⁠up from 3.3 billion euros in 2023. Its order intake, which was 11.2 billion euros in 2024, ​remained strong during 2025, it said.

European defence firms have been boosted by a surge in military spending since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, as ​governments ‍have moved to bolster ​their own security while supplying Kyiv with weapons and ammunition.

Formed in 2015 with the merger of Germany's Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) - the maker of Leopard tanks - and French state-owned weapons maker Nexter, KMW's previous private owners and the ⁠French government are joint shareholders in the company.

KNDS CEO Jean-Paul Alary suggested in ​September that the German government might take a stake in the company.

KNDS said Christian Schulz, former CFO of RENK Group, will join the ‌board of directors from January, bringing with him experience in IPOs.

($1 = 0.8533 euros)

(Writing by Madeline ChambersEditing by Ludwig Burger)

Related Posts
UK announces four Syria sanctions de-listings, one under Iran sanctions regime
UK announces four Syria sanctions de-listings, one under Iran sanctions regime
How combative videographers fire up Britain's asylum hotel protests
How combative videographers fire up Britain's asylum hotel protests
UK police charge teenage boy with nine-year-old girl's murder
UK police charge teenage boy with nine-year-old girl's murder
Paris' Louvre staff votes to extend strike, leaving museum closed
Paris' Louvre staff votes to extend strike, leaving museum closed
Portugal's government to amend labour reform after general strike
Portugal's government to amend labour reform after general strike
Kremlin says Russia's position on European troops in Ukraine is known but open to discussions
Kremlin says Russia's position on European troops in Ukraine is known but open to discussions
UK will rejoin EU's Erasmus+ student exchange scheme
UK will rejoin EU's Erasmus+ student exchange scheme
Russian court will hear central bank's lawsuit against Euroclear on January 16
Russian court will hear central bank's lawsuit against Euroclear on January 16
Greek primary budget surplus beats target in January-November period
Greek primary budget surplus beats target in January-November period
EBRD secures bulk of shareholder capital increase after US signs off
EBRD secures bulk of shareholder capital increase after US signs off
German business sentiment unexpectedly falls in December, Ifo survey finds
German business sentiment unexpectedly falls in December, Ifo survey finds
US readies new Russia sanctions if Putin rejects peace deal, Bloomberg News reports
US readies new Russia sanctions if Putin rejects peace deal, Bloomberg News reports

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Sterling tumbles as declining inflation cements BoE cut bets

Sterling tumbles as declining inflation cements BoE cut bets

French drone makers call for more state spending as budget talks drag on

French drone makers call for more state spending as budget talks drag on

Domestic demand to drive German recovery in 2026, says IMK

Domestic demand to drive German recovery in 2026, says IMK

Norway's power grid operators asked to sharpen sabotage preparedness

Norway's power grid operators asked to sharpen sabotage preparedness

France's Louvre museum remains shut as workers weigh strike extension

France's Louvre museum remains shut as workers weigh strike extension

Europe must be responsible for its own security, EU's von der Leyen says

Europe must be responsible for its own security, EU's von der Leyen says

Ukraine drone debris sparks fire at Russia's Slavyansk refinery, authorities say

Ukraine drone debris sparks fire at Russia's Slavyansk refinery, authorities say

Volkswagen battery business PowerCo looking more intensively at external funding

Volkswagen battery business PowerCo looking more intensively at external funding

TikTok monitored Grindr activity through third-party tracker, privacy group alleges

TikTok monitored Grindr activity through third-party tracker, privacy group alleges

Agentic AI race by British banks raises new risks for regulator

Agentic AI race by British banks raises new risks for regulator

Analysis-Australia's gun laws riddled with loopholes and workarounds, experts say

Analysis-Australia's gun laws riddled with loopholes and workarounds, experts say

EU to strengthen carbon levy on high-emission imports, crack down on attempted evasion

EU to strengthen carbon levy on high-emission imports, crack down on attempted evasion

View All Headlines Posts
;