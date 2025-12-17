Home > Headlines > French drone makers call for more state spending as budget talks drag on
Headlines

French drone makers call for more state spending as budget talks drag on

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 17, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

By Florence ‌Loeve

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - France’s drone sector could fall further behind global competitors ‍if ‌the government does not increase funding for procurement, said an industry body, calling next ⁠year's plans for investment in the ‌sector insufficient.

One of Europe's biggest defence spenders, France is trying to promote its drone manufacturers and dozens of French companies met with military and political officials accompanying Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy ⁠on a trip to Paris last month in a bid to sign new orders.

French Prime Minister Sebastien ​Lecornu told parliament last week that scaling up drone ‌production is one of the country's ⁠top priorities and that the 2026 draft defence budget would include a 150 million euro ($175.6 million) investment in the sector.

While more than in previous years, it ​is still not enough to secure industrial sovereignty, said Antoine Level, president of the French Drone Association (ADIF), which represents manufacturers, such as Delair and Parrot .

The industry group had asked the government for 250 million euros in annual investment, including 170 million ​euros ‍in acquisitions by the state ​and public procurement, Level told Reuters.

Without this amount, France risks falling behind other countries, Level said, pointing to efforts from other nations, such as Britain, which said in October that it had invested 600 million pounds ($799 million) to deliver more than 85,000 drones to Ukraine in the first half of 2025.

That followed $1 billion in funding for ⁠the "Unleashing American Drone Dominance" programme, Washington announced in June.

It also remains uncertain whether France will even manage to adopt its ​2026 budget by the end of the year. 

However, French drone makers are hoping to benefit from some of an additional 3.5 billion euros in defence spending announced by President Emmanuel Macron in July and defence budget ‌talks to update the military programming law and allocate these resources, planned by the government in early 2026. 

($1 = 0.8540 euros)

($1 = 0.7510 pounds)

(Reporting by Florence LoeveEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Related Posts
UK announces four Syria sanctions de-listings, one under Iran sanctions regime
UK announces four Syria sanctions de-listings, one under Iran sanctions regime
How combative videographers fire up Britain's asylum hotel protests
How combative videographers fire up Britain's asylum hotel protests
UK police charge teenage boy with nine-year-old girl's murder
UK police charge teenage boy with nine-year-old girl's murder
Paris' Louvre staff votes to extend strike, leaving museum closed
Paris' Louvre staff votes to extend strike, leaving museum closed
Portugal's government to amend labour reform after general strike
Portugal's government to amend labour reform after general strike
Kremlin says Russia's position on European troops in Ukraine is known but open to discussions
Kremlin says Russia's position on European troops in Ukraine is known but open to discussions
UK will rejoin EU's Erasmus+ student exchange scheme
UK will rejoin EU's Erasmus+ student exchange scheme
Russian court will hear central bank's lawsuit against Euroclear on January 16
Russian court will hear central bank's lawsuit against Euroclear on January 16
Greek primary budget surplus beats target in January-November period
Greek primary budget surplus beats target in January-November period
EBRD secures bulk of shareholder capital increase after US signs off
EBRD secures bulk of shareholder capital increase after US signs off
German business sentiment unexpectedly falls in December, Ifo survey finds
German business sentiment unexpectedly falls in December, Ifo survey finds
US readies new Russia sanctions if Putin rejects peace deal, Bloomberg News reports
US readies new Russia sanctions if Putin rejects peace deal, Bloomberg News reports

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Sterling tumbles as declining inflation cements BoE cut bets

Sterling tumbles as declining inflation cements BoE cut bets

European defence group KNDS plans dual listing in 2026

European defence group KNDS plans dual listing in 2026

Domestic demand to drive German recovery in 2026, says IMK

Domestic demand to drive German recovery in 2026, says IMK

Norway's power grid operators asked to sharpen sabotage preparedness

Norway's power grid operators asked to sharpen sabotage preparedness

France's Louvre museum remains shut as workers weigh strike extension

France's Louvre museum remains shut as workers weigh strike extension

Europe must be responsible for its own security, EU's von der Leyen says

Europe must be responsible for its own security, EU's von der Leyen says

Ukraine drone debris sparks fire at Russia's Slavyansk refinery, authorities say

Ukraine drone debris sparks fire at Russia's Slavyansk refinery, authorities say

Volkswagen battery business PowerCo looking more intensively at external funding

Volkswagen battery business PowerCo looking more intensively at external funding

TikTok monitored Grindr activity through third-party tracker, privacy group alleges

TikTok monitored Grindr activity through third-party tracker, privacy group alleges

Agentic AI race by British banks raises new risks for regulator

Agentic AI race by British banks raises new risks for regulator

Analysis-Australia's gun laws riddled with loopholes and workarounds, experts say

Analysis-Australia's gun laws riddled with loopholes and workarounds, experts say

EU to strengthen carbon levy on high-emission imports, crack down on attempted evasion

EU to strengthen carbon levy on high-emission imports, crack down on attempted evasion

View All Headlines Posts
;