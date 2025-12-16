Italy's offshore wind push languishes, putting climate goals at risk

ROME, Dec ‌16 (Reuters) - Italian plans to harness offshore wind energy are grinding to a halt, ‍putting ‌the country's climate goals at risk and hitting firms that have invested in the ⁠sector, analysts say.

A 2024 government decree offered ‌incentives to spur 3.8 gigawatts (GW) of capacity by 2028, but the auctions for contracts have never been held amid bureaucratic and regulatory hurdles, stalling billions of euros in potential investments.

The decree approved ⁠in August last year targeted innovative renewables like floating wind platforms suited to Italy's deep Mediterranean waters. Since ​then 26 projects have been presented for environmental approval, with ‌a total capacity of 18 GW, ⁠according to Italy's offshore energy lobby AERO.

An environment ministry panel has already approved four of these, but none can be launched without the promised competitive auctions, and ​industry frustration is mounting.

The head of AERO has warned that Italy is falling behind key European partners and hurting firms that have invested millions of euros to develop projects to present at auction.

"The country cannot afford further delays," AERO chief Fulvio Mamone ​Capria wrote ‍in a letter to the ​energy and environment minister made public last week.

Without the offshore wind sector, experts say Rome risks missing renewable energy targets approved by the government in July last year which aim for 28.1 GW of total wind capacity by 2030, up from a current 13 GW.

Italy's right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is often criticised by environmental bodies for a ⁠lack of commitment to climate policies. She labels the European Union's Green Deal "ideological" and warns it will create "industrial desertification."

On paper, offshore ​wind offers considerable potential for Italy, a Mediterranean peninsula with limited land for solar or onshore turbines, yet the country lags far behind European peers.

Britain boasts over 15 GW of offshore capacity, bolstered by mature auctions and subsidies. ‌Germany follows with about 9 GW, driven by aggressive North Sea projects. Italy, by contrast, operates just one small 30 megawatt farm.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones, editing by Susan Fenton)