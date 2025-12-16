Home > Headlines > Italy's offshore wind push languishes, putting climate goals at risk
Headlines

Italy's offshore wind push languishes, putting climate goals at risk

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 16, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

ROME, Dec ‌16 (Reuters) - Italian plans to harness offshore wind energy are grinding to a halt, ‍putting ‌the country's climate goals at risk and hitting firms that have invested in the ⁠sector, analysts say.

A 2024 government decree offered ‌incentives to spur 3.8 gigawatts (GW) of capacity by 2028, but the auctions for contracts have never been held amid bureaucratic and regulatory hurdles, stalling billions of euros in potential investments.

The decree approved ⁠in August last year targeted innovative renewables like floating wind platforms suited to Italy's deep Mediterranean waters. Since ​then 26 projects have been presented for environmental approval, with ‌a total capacity of 18 GW, ⁠according to Italy's offshore energy lobby AERO.

An environment ministry panel has already approved four of these, but none can be launched without the promised competitive auctions, and ​industry frustration is mounting.

The head of AERO has warned that Italy is falling behind key European partners and hurting firms that have invested millions of euros to develop projects to present at auction.

"The country cannot afford further delays," AERO chief Fulvio Mamone ​Capria wrote ‍in a letter to the ​energy and environment minister made public last week.

Without the offshore wind sector, experts say Rome risks missing renewable energy targets approved by the government in July last year which aim for 28.1 GW of total wind capacity by 2030, up from a current 13 GW.

Italy's right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is often criticised by environmental bodies for a ⁠lack of commitment to climate policies. She labels the European Union's Green Deal "ideological" and warns it will create "industrial desertification."

On paper, offshore ​wind offers considerable potential for Italy, a Mediterranean peninsula with limited land for solar or onshore turbines, yet the country lags far behind European peers.

Britain boasts over 15 GW of offshore capacity, bolstered by mature auctions and subsidies. ‌Germany follows with about 9 GW, driven by aggressive North Sea projects. Italy, by contrast, operates just one small 30 megawatt farm.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones, editing by Susan Fenton)

Related Posts
Israeli settler kills 16-year-old Palestinian in West Bank, mayor says
Israeli settler kills 16-year-old Palestinian in West Bank, mayor says
FCAS fighter jet "very unlikely" after ministers' talks, source says
FCAS fighter jet "very unlikely" after ministers' talks, source says
Campari holding reaches 405 million euro tax settlement
Campari holding reaches 405 million euro tax settlement
Universal offers to sell Downtown's Curve to win EU approval, source says
Universal offers to sell Downtown's Curve to win EU approval, source says
Reactions to European Commission proposal to reverse 2035 combustion engine ban
Reactions to European Commission proposal to reverse 2035 combustion engine ban
New Rome metro stations showcase ancient treasures after years of delays
New Rome metro stations showcase ancient treasures after years of delays
New Czech government signals tough stance on migration, EU emissions rules
New Czech government signals tough stance on migration, EU emissions rules
What's in the European Commission's proposals to reverse 2035 combustion engine ban? 
What's in the European Commission's proposals to reverse 2035 combustion engine ban? 
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant running on single power line, Russia says
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant running on single power line, Russia says
No news on whereabouts or health of Iranian Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi, supporters say
No news on whereabouts or health of Iranian Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi, supporters say
EU talks to fund Ukraine with Russian assets make progress, key decisions seen Thursday
EU talks to fund Ukraine with Russian assets make progress, key decisions seen Thursday
Germany wraps up Patriot air defence mission in Poland
Germany wraps up Patriot air defence mission in Poland
;