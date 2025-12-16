Home > Headlines > Reactions to European Commission proposal to reverse 2035 combustion engine ban
Headlines

Reactions to European Commission proposal to reverse 2035 combustion engine ban

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 16, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The ‌European Commission on Tuesday made public proposals that reverse an effective ban on sales of new internal combustion engine cars from 2035, bowing to pressure ‍from Germany, Italy ‌and major automakers.

The revised package cuts the planned 2035 goal to a 90% reduction in tailpipe emissions compared with 2021, and also introduces measures to accelerate ⁠the shift to electric vehicles while giving manufacturers more flexibility.

Here are the reactions to ‌the decision:

STEFFEN KAWOHL, POLICY ADVISOR AT THE GERMAN MITTELSTAND ASSOCIATION (DMB)

"Abandoning the ban on combustion engines may slow down the transformation of the automotive industry, but it will not stop it entirely. This slowdown would only make sense if the German economy uses the extra time to advance the transition to fossil-free mobility." 

DOMINIC PHINN, HEAD OF TRANSPORT AT CLIMATE GROUP

"Today’s a tragic win for the ⁠entrenched power of an industry clinging to the past over a competitive, forward-looking sector ready to drive Europe into a prosperous future."

"The watering down of the petrol and diesel-engine phase-out flies in the face of leading ​companies across Europe, who are investing billions in electric fleets and desperately need the stability it provides."

CHRIS ‌HERON, SECRETARY GENERAL OF E-MOBILITY EUROPE

"It's the wrong time for Europe to ⁠take the wind out of its own sails. Europe's electric car markets are growing strongly, yet by reopening the door to plug-in hybrids and unscalable biofuels, we slow ourselves down in a highly competitive global race. The future of transport is electric; the question is whether Europe builds it or imports it."

FRIEDRICH MERZ, GERMAN ​CHANCELLOR

"It is good that the Commission is now opening up regulation in the automotive sector following the clear signal from the German government. Greater openness to technology and more flexibility are right steps to take in order to better align climate targets, market realities, businesses and jobs."

JAN DORNOFF, RESEARCH LEAD AT THE INTERNATIONAL COUNCIL ON CLEAN TRANSPORTATION (ICCT) 

"The Automotive Package signals that the European Commission remains committed to car electrification, as the corporate fleets and small affordable electric car initiatives show. But the proposed ​changes to the ‍CO2 standards are risky concessions that will delay necessary ​transformations."

BEN NELMES, CEO OF NGO NEW AUTOMOTIVE

"What the battery manufacturing sector needs is clarity and consistency from Europe.. In rewriting these rules, the European Commission is undermining trust in its own regulations and gambling with Europe's economic future."

JULIEN THOMAS, TP ICAP MIDCAP ANALYST

"In our view, these measures are generally favourable to European manufacturers, particularly those producing high volumes and light commercial vehicles (where regulatory uncertainty has caused sales to fall this year), such as Renault, Volkswagen and Stellantis."

VOLKSWAGEN 

"From the Volkswagen Group's perspective, the European Commission's pragmatic draft proposal for new CO2 targets is economically sound overall."

"The fact that small electric vehicles are to receive special support in future is very positive. It is extremely important that ⁠the CO2 targets for 2030 are made more flexible for passenger cars and adjusted for light commercial vehicles. Opening up the market to vehicles with combustion engines while compensating for emissions is pragmatic and in line with market conditions."

VOLVO CAR 

"Weakening long-term ​commitments for short-term gain risks undermining Europe’s competitiveness for years to come. A consistent and ambitious policy framework, as well as investments in public infrastructure, is what will deliver real benefits for customers, for the climate, and for Europe’s industrial strength."

"Volvo Cars has built a complete EV portfolio in less than ten years and are ready to go full electric with a bridge of long-range hybrids. If we can do it, others can as well."

THOMAS PECKRUHN, ‌PRESIDENT OF GERMANY'S ZDK ASSOCIATION FOR MOTOR VEHICLES TRADE    "Every day, our businesses experience where European regulation fails: high charging costs, lack of infrastructure and suitability for everyday use by consumers. Climate-neutral mobility only works if it is affordable, practical and reliable for people. Anything else remains theoretical."

(Written by Mathias de Rozario in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Related Posts
Israeli settler kills 16-year-old Palestinian in West Bank, mayor says
Israeli settler kills 16-year-old Palestinian in West Bank, mayor says
FCAS fighter jet "very unlikely" after ministers' talks, source says
FCAS fighter jet "very unlikely" after ministers' talks, source says
Campari holding reaches 405 million euro tax settlement
Campari holding reaches 405 million euro tax settlement
Universal offers to sell Downtown's Curve to win EU approval, source says
Universal offers to sell Downtown's Curve to win EU approval, source says
Italy's offshore wind push languishes, putting climate goals at risk
Italy's offshore wind push languishes, putting climate goals at risk
New Rome metro stations showcase ancient treasures after years of delays
New Rome metro stations showcase ancient treasures after years of delays
New Czech government signals tough stance on migration, EU emissions rules
New Czech government signals tough stance on migration, EU emissions rules
What's in the European Commission's proposals to reverse 2035 combustion engine ban? 
What's in the European Commission's proposals to reverse 2035 combustion engine ban? 
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant running on single power line, Russia says
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant running on single power line, Russia says
No news on whereabouts or health of Iranian Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi, supporters say
No news on whereabouts or health of Iranian Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi, supporters say
EU talks to fund Ukraine with Russian assets make progress, key decisions seen Thursday
EU talks to fund Ukraine with Russian assets make progress, key decisions seen Thursday
Germany wraps up Patriot air defence mission in Poland
Germany wraps up Patriot air defence mission in Poland

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Bosnian police detain two officials over deadly retirement home fire

Bosnian police detain two officials over deadly retirement home fire

Explainer-Bondi Beach suspects travelled to Philippine region known for Islamist militancy

Explainer-Bondi Beach suspects travelled to Philippine region known for Islamist militancy

Family of Bondi hero in Syria says his home country is proud of him

Family of Bondi hero in Syria says his home country is proud of him

UK police charge two men with belonging to Hezbollah, attending terrorism training

UK police charge two men with belonging to Hezbollah, attending terrorism training

Exclusive-Saudi firm Midad among frontrunners to buy Lukoil's global assets, sources say

Exclusive-Saudi firm Midad among frontrunners to buy Lukoil's global assets, sources say

UK police arrest teenage boy for murder after 9-year old girl dies

UK police arrest teenage boy for murder after 9-year old girl dies

Russia is main treat to peace in Euro-Atlantic area, eight northern and eastern European countries say

Russia is main treat to peace in Euro-Atlantic area, eight northern and eastern European countries say

UK to review foreign interference in politics after ex-Reform member's Russia bribery case

UK to review foreign interference in politics after ex-Reform member's Russia bribery case

Russia calls German broadcaster Deutsche Welle an 'undesirable organisation'

Russia calls German broadcaster Deutsche Welle an 'undesirable organisation'

Italy plans 2.4 billion euros investment in frigates, document shows

Italy plans 2.4 billion euros investment in frigates, document shows

Swedish greenhouse gas emissions on rise again after government relaxes fuels policy, data shows

Swedish greenhouse gas emissions on rise again after government relaxes fuels policy, data shows

Eurovision host says it will not drown out any boos during Israel's performance

Eurovision host says it will not drown out any boos during Israel's performance

View All Headlines Posts
;