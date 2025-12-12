MILAN, Dec ‌12 (Reuters) - A national strike by Italy's largest trade union to ‍protest ‌against Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's 2026 budget brought thousands onto the streets ⁠on Friday and disrupted trains, ‌schools and other public services across the country.

The CGIL union estimated that some 61% of all public and private sector workers had joined the strike, ⁠while more than 500,000 people marched in rallies in Italy's main cities.

The CGIL has some ​5 million members, half of whom are pensioners.

Police ‌estimates of the number of ⁠demonstrators were not immediately available.

"The majority of the workers who keep this country going don't agree with and don't accept this government's ​budget," CGIL chief Maurizio Landini told a rally in Florence. "Today shows more clearly than ever that we need a change."

The CGIL, along with other unions, has criticised the budget's planned increases in defence ​spending ‍and call for more ​investment in healthcare and education and measures to bolster salaries and pensions.

The government says the budget, which has been well-received by financial markets and ratings agencies, strengthens Italy's public finances while lowering taxes for middle earners.

Italy has seen a spate of national strikes and marches in recent ⁠months against the government's economic policies and its support for Israel.

Meloni's right-wing Brothers of Italy party ​comfortably tops opinion polls and her ruling coalition remains stable more than three years after winning power.

Some recent surveys, however, show a decline in the government's popularity and a modest ‌rise in support for the centre-left opposition. The next election is due in 2027.

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Gavin Jones and Hugh Lawson)