Home > Headlines > Hundreds of storks found dead near Madrid amid wider bird flu surge
Headlines

Hundreds of storks found dead near Madrid amid wider bird flu surge

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 12, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

MADRID, ‌Dec 12 (Reuters) - Spanish authorities have detected four outbreaks of ‍bird flu ‌in wild birds in the central Madrid region, where ⁠forestry agents collected hundreds of ‌dead storks over the past several weeks including more than a hundred in the past 24 hours.

The outbreaks are part of ⁠an unprecedented surge in bird flu cases across Europe this season, with thousands ​of wild bird cases reported in 29 ‌countries, according to the European ⁠Food Safety Authority.

Madrid's regional government said in a statement that no commercial poultry farms have been affected so ​far and there was no serious risk to humans.

"The authorities are removing carcasses using strict biosecurity measures to prevent further spread of the virus," it said. The storks, ​migratory birds ‍arriving from northern ​Europe, are thought to be carrying the virus.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza has led to the culling of hundreds of millions of farmed birds globally in recent years, disrupting food supplies and increasing prices. Human cases remain rare. 

"Based on how the ⁠outbreak is behaving in Spain and across Europe, there is no serious risk to ​human health, as no cases of transmission to people have been recorded," Miguel Higueras Ortega, head of forestry operations in Madrid, told Reuters.

He added the outbreaks ‌did not appear to pose an environmental threat for now.

(Reporting by Jesus Calero, editing by Andrei Khalip and Alex Richardson)

Related Posts
EU, India unlikely to finalize trade agreement by end of year, Bloomberg News reports
EU, India unlikely to finalize trade agreement by end of year, Bloomberg News reports
Explainer-What are the legal risks of EU's 'reparations loan' for Ukraine?
Explainer-What are the legal risks of EU's 'reparations loan' for Ukraine?
Ukrainian, European, US security advisers met, head of Ukrainian negotiation team says
Ukrainian, European, US security advisers met, head of Ukrainian negotiation team says
Google faces $129 million French asset freeze after Russian ruling, documents show
Google faces $129 million French asset freeze after Russian ruling, documents show
Thousands strike and march in Italy against Meloni's budget
Thousands strike and march in Italy against Meloni's budget
EIB to boost lending for EU defence projects in 2026
EIB to boost lending for EU defence projects in 2026
Austrian former tycoon Benko will appeal fraud conviction, lawyer says
Austrian former tycoon Benko will appeal fraud conviction, lawyer says
Israel gives legal status to 19 West Bank settlements, media reports
Israel gives legal status to 19 West Bank settlements, media reports
Red Cross and Red Crescent cuts aid appeal despite surging global crises
Red Cross and Red Crescent cuts aid appeal despite surging global crises
Volvo Cars urges EU to resist pressure to scrap fossil-fuel autos ban
Volvo Cars urges EU to resist pressure to scrap fossil-fuel autos ban
Vessel on fire after Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa region, sources say
Vessel on fire after Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa region, sources say
Spain's Socialists face backlash over handling of sexual harassment claims
Spain's Socialists face backlash over handling of sexual harassment claims

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

EU committee backs extending use of Lilly's diabetes drug for children aged 10 and above

EU committee backs extending use of Lilly's diabetes drug for children aged 10 and above

US aims for international Gaza force deployment early next year, say US officials

US aims for international Gaza force deployment early next year, say US officials

Italy arrests 34 'tomb raiders' suspected of looting archaeological sites

Italy arrests 34 'tomb raiders' suspected of looting archaeological sites

EU drugs regulator backs higher dose of Novo's Wegovy

EU drugs regulator backs higher dose of Novo's Wegovy

SEAT says EU's rethink on 2035 combustion-engine ban could help EV transition

SEAT says EU's rethink on 2035 combustion-engine ban could help EV transition

EU open to accommodate Belgian concerns on guarantees in Russian asset plan

EU open to accommodate Belgian concerns on guarantees in Russian asset plan

Less New York, more Nashville: Europeans head to smaller US cities

Less New York, more Nashville: Europeans head to smaller US cities

EU aluminium and cement imports to face higher emissions costs, draft shows

EU aluminium and cement imports to face higher emissions costs, draft shows

Universal submits remedy to EU's objections over Downtown deal

Universal submits remedy to EU's objections over Downtown deal

Swiss to reduce F-35 fighter jet order from US as costs rise

Swiss to reduce F-35 fighter jet order from US as costs rise

Euroclear can offset its assets seized by Russia with Russia's assets -EU

Euroclear can offset its assets seized by Russia with Russia's assets -EU

Still no deal on European fighter jets after ministerial talks, sources say

Still no deal on European fighter jets after ministerial talks, sources say

View All Headlines Posts
;