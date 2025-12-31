ROME, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday the country's electoral law should be reformed to adopt a more proportional system as the ruling bloc seeks to safeguard its majority ahead of a general election due in 2027.

Tajani, who leads the conservative Forza Italia party and is a key ally in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing coalition, said the reform should include a majority premium to guarantee governability.

"We will discuss it. No one wants to exclude the centre-left, but the reform must be done," Tajani was quoted as saying in an interview with the newspaper Il Messaggero.

Key wins for Italy's opposition in southern regional elections show cracks in the ruling conservative bloc's dominance, raising doubts over Meloni's ability to secure a second term in the next national vote.

Under the current system, 36% of lawmakers are elected in first-past-the-post constituencies.

Meloni and her allies swept to power in 2022 after the centre-left failed to form a pre-election alliance, splitting votes in key first-past-the-post races.

Italy has since enjoyed a rare period of political stability.

However, analysts say a centre-left alliance could threaten Meloni's grip on power.

Tajani said that proportional representation would better reflect local interests, especially after the recent cut in the number of lawmakers.

Italy reduced the size of its parliament in 2020, cutting the number of deputies from 630 to 400 and senators from 315 to 200.

The change has intensified debate over how to ensure fair representation under the current mixed electoral system, which combines proportional and first-past-the-post elements.

"With proportional representation, territories would be represented more," Tajani said.

Electoral law has long been a contentious issue in Italy, where frequent changes to voting rules have shaped political dynamics. The current system, introduced in 2017, was designed to balance stability with representation but has faced criticism for producing fragmented parliaments again.

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni)