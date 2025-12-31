Headlines
Finland suspects ship of causing undersea cable damage, president says
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 31, 2025
OSLO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Finnish authorities have inspected a vessel suspected of causing cable damage in the Gulf of Finland, President Alexander Stubb said on X on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, Editing by Louise Heavens)
