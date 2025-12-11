MILAN, Dec ‌11 (Reuters) - Prosecutors on Thursday placed four Italian private security firms under judicial administration ‍and put ‌five of their managers under investigation for alleged exploitation of workers, judicial documents show.

The ⁠move is the latest step in a ‌broader operation in which Milan prosecutors and the Carabinieri labour unit have scrutinised both the private security industry and the logistics and fashion sectors as part of a crackdown on labour exploitation over ⁠the past two years.

According to a 43-page decree placing the firms under judicial control, the four companies – three ​based in Milan and one in Rome – allegedly paid their ‌staff below the poverty line, with hourly ⁠wages ranging from 5.81 to 6.82 euros.

Prosecutors wrote in the document, reviewed by Reuters, that "the investigations carried out show a situation of genuine labour exploitation ... an illegal ​situation that must be brought to an end as soon as possible".

None of the four companies, who together employ around 800 workers, were immediately available to comment.

Over the past two years, the largest companies in the private security sector have regularised their position ​following action ‍by Milan prosecutors, increasing employees' ​pay by 38%.

The decree on the four smaller firms lists testimony from 32 workers. One of them stated: "Yes, I found myself in a state of need because, earning on average 550 euros ($646) a month, I struggled to pay the rent and to buy food."

A second worker said, according to the decree: "I haven't been able to pay the rent for six ⁠months. I am forced to work many hours a day, on average 350 hours a month, and I am not ashamed ​to admit that, for fear of losing my job, most of the time I preferred not to ask for rest."

Under the judicial control ordered by prosecutors, two court-appointed administrators will monitor compliance with labour rules and conditions, ensure that ‌the companies regularise their workers and "adopt appropriate measures, including those that differ from those proposed by the employer", the decree said.

($1 = 0.8513 euros)

